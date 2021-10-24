Damaging winds and heavy rain to start the work week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A statewide storm will impact Utah for the beginning of the week, bringing the potential of damaging winds to portions of the state and heavy precipitation.

Expect healthy valley rain and mountain snow totals to accumulate. The first part of this storm though will be very gusty southwesterly winds that will impact parts of the state.

As a result of these gusty conditions, a “High Wind Warning” and watch has been issued for a large portion of Utah and eastern Nevada. The high wind warning for western Utah and eastern Nevada begins at midnight and continues until Monday evening around 9 p.m. The high wind warning includes the western side of the state, Tooele and Rush Valleys and parts of Millard and Juab Counties.

Sustained winds are expected to be between 30-40 miles per hour, with wind gusts reaching as high as 70 miles per hour. Winds will create extremely dangerous crosswinds on Interstate 80 and impact travel for the start of the workweek. A high wind watch is in effect for southwest Wyoming, but that will likely turn into a warning on Monday.

Winds also have the potential to cause trouble along the Wasatch Front. A “Wind Advisory” has been issued for the Salt Lake Valley, Northern Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back, Bear River Valleys and Bear Lake, Wasatch Mountains, eastern Juab and Millard Counties, Sevier River Valley and areas around Bryce Canyon. These areas will see sustained winds between 25-35 miles per hour with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The advisory is issued from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

These winds are no joke — they will cause blowing dust with visibility impacts. They also bring the potential to cause loose, light objects to blow around, possible tree and power line damage, and dangerous crosswinds for east to west directional highways. Make sure to secure objects that can be lifted and become a projectile or bring them indoors.

This will not be the only threat this storm brings either, as we’ll see a significant amount of precipitation moving in as the system’s core reaches us.

Snow levels will drop to 6000 feet with this storm by Tuesday morning, but accumulation is expected above 7,000 feet. Valley rain could bring more than 1” in totals, with the heaviest rain expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. The storm’s moisture will take its time arriving, meaning a prolonged period of strong winds will cover Monday during the daytime.

Once rain does arrive, it’ll be widespread, moderate to heavy at times and produce travel impacts. Ponding on roads is likely, and the threat of localized flooding will linger into Tuesday.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as this storm evolves and more watches and warnings are issued.