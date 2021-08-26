Cooler temps to the north as smoke increases while southern Utah remains hot

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve, Utah! A few isolated showers and storms will be possible across the state today, but the big story continues to be the smoke that continues to move in.

Due to the smoke, along and west of the Wasatch Front, air quality takes another hit and drops to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Keep that in mind if you had plans to be outside today and really the next couple of days.

With more of a westerly flow compared to southwesterly temperatures will run slightly cooler than earlier this week. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s along the Wasatch Front which is about a handful of degrees cooler than yesterday and near average. Meanwhile, in the southern half of the state it continues to be summer with St. George back in the triple digits.

A continued westerly flow will do a couple of things going forward. It will transport more smoke our way in the coming days, and it is pushing moisture out of the Beehive State. However, for this afternoon there’s enough lingering moisture and lift to get some additional showers and storms, mainly east of I-15 in elevated areas.

Like yesterday though some storms may find a few valleys. If the Wasatch were to see any rain it would mainly be found in Utah, Summit, and Wasatch counties and areas east.

By Friday afternoon the moisture is gone, leaving us with dry skies and areas of patchy smoke as we turn into the weekend.

The takeaway? A few storms are possible today and tonight as more smoke settles in across the state. We’ll be looking at poor air quality with an increased fire risk tomorrow into the weekend with mainly dry skies.

Stay ahead of the storms and smoke with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!