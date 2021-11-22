Cool start gives way to sunny day in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Monday Utah! With high pressure still in control, we will see another day of calm and dry weather with plenty of sunshine again. Temperatures will be slightly above average as well.

As usual for this time of year, we will see a chilly morning with temperatures around the 20s and 30s walking out the door. We will definitely want the layers on for the day because as we head into the afternoon hours, our temperatures get a nice little boost as we jump into the upper 40s and 50s for most of the Beehive State and even see the mid-60s in St. George.

Winds will not be much of a factor again for most of us except for a stretch of area between Cedar City and New Harmony where it can be breezy at times. Heading into the evening hours we still have plenty of clear skies before clouds being to build in thanks to 2 weather systems that will just barely skim us on Tuesday.

In short, another dry and slightly warmer day ahead to start off the workweek.

