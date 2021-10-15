Cool evening in Utah with warmer temps statewide for weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday! After a COLD morning, it will turn into a pretty nice, albeit cool fall day. Thanks to an area of high pressure building our weather will be calmer as we turn into the weekend and that will also allow us to warm up a bit as well.

Instead of the 40s along the Wasatch Front like yesterday, today in the low 50s while St. George gets close to 70. Tonight will turn cold quickly after sundown, but we’ll see temperatures range a few degrees above this morning under clear skies.

The warming trend continues this weekend as high pressure continues to sit over us. We will get a little closer to averages for our Saturday afternoon with highs near 60 in Salt Lake City and 70s in St. George with even Cedar City returning to the 60s which is far from what we saw earlier in the week!

Skies will remain mostly sunny across the state. Sunday looks to be a relatively quiet day too with highs very close to averages, but it will be a day of transition. A southerly flow will start to pump in some moisture so clouds will increase by the second half of the day. This will be in the leadup to our next system that arrives early next week that looks to bring us another chance for wet weather, mainly for the northern two-thirds of the state and cooler temperatures.

The takeaway? After an active week weather-wise it will be calmer and milder for the weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!