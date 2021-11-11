Cool and possible wet weather for northern Utah, sunny and clear skies for southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Veterans Day, Utah! To all those that have and continue to serve, thank you! Today will be a tale of two different days depending on where you are across the state.

In central and southern Utah we are going to get a good amount of sunshine with temperatures similar to or just a little above what they were yesterday. This will mean Cedar City gets the upper 50s while St. George will be in the lower 70s. Meanwhile, in northern Utah, a quick-moving and weak system will bring a slight chance for some wet weather to northern Utah, mainly Utah county and northward.

This means there will be a slight chance for some valley rain and mountain snow with a little better chance for mountain snow. Even though we have the chance for wet weather in northern Utah it’s not as likely compared to what we found on Tuesday. Any rain we find is likely to be fairly light in nature while snow accumulations would be minimal, especially compared to Tuesday. Depending on the location, snow levels are likely to be at or above 7000ft.

For those that don’t see wet weather in northern Utah, it is going to be a cool, cloudy, and breezy day. Highs along the Wasatch Front will range in the upper 40s and low 50s which is slightly below average. The daytime high in Salt Lake City will reach 52, but with a steady and sometimes gusty breeze wind chills will likely be in the 40s for most of the day.

By tonight any available moisture will be gone as the system will have moved east into Colorado. Tonight, will turn chilly under a partly cloudy sky. As we close out the work week and move into the upcoming weekend high pressure will start to take hold of our weather. This means predominately dry conditions will prevail as a warming trend begins.

Highs along the Wasatch Front by Saturday will be in the upper 50s which is a handful of degrees above average. Mild and quiet weather hangs around to start next week with the potential we see some changes by the middle of the week. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? In northern Utah, it will be cool with a slight wet weather chance while the south gets sunny skies.

Stay on top of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!