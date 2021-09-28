Cold front moving in bringing high winds for some

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah, and happy Tuesday! We’ve got some pretty big changes in store for today! A cold front will be working across the state this afternoon and tonight.

After a mild start, temperatures won’t move much in the northern half of the state, and in some instances, temperatures will fall through the afternoon. After sitting in the low 70s most of the morning, Salt Lake City will see temperatures in the 60s through the afternoon. In the southern half of the state, it will be warm, but not as warm compared to yesterday with a high in the mid-80s for St. George and 72 in Cedar City.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible for most today, but the best chance will be for areas along and east of the I-15 corridor and along and south of the I-80 corridor. Not everyone will find wet weather and outside of any rain skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for most. We’ll hold onto a slight shower chance through early tomorrow along the Wasatch Front, but by tomorrow afternoon any rain chance will be in eastern Utah as moisture moves that way. In the higher elevations tonight and tomorrow we could see some snow.

This front will also kick up winds. Ahead of the front winds will be steady out of the south and behind the front winds will be out of the northwest and sometimes will be strong. In parts of northern Utah including Box Elder, Tooele, and Utah counties a wind advisory will be in effect from this afternoon into the evening.

Winds will be sustained out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with localized gusts upwards of 45 mph. This could result in blowing dust and difficult driving conditions for high-profile vehicles. Ahead of the front, winds will drag more smoke into our area today will which means a hit in air quality just about everywhere it is measured. After the front moves through smoke will begin to thin out.

By tonight, it will start to turn chilly, especially in the northern half of Utah. Overnight lows will head for the mid-40s in Salt Lake City and in higher elevations like in Park City lows will head towards the freezing mark.

In typically colder valleys a hard freeze will be possible tonight. After a chilly start to the morning tomorrow we’ll only see highs rebound to near 60 along the Wasatch Front and even down in St. George highs will struggle to reach the 80-degree mark! Past tomorrow the trend statewide will be dry skies with gradual warming to near seasonal averages by the weekend.