Cold front and showery conditions to start Tuesday, frigid air to end it

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After an incredibly mild Monday with daytime highs five to 15 degrees above average statewide, weather changes have arrived. A cold front will usher in some frosty air to Northern Utah, and even tumble temperatures a few degrees in the southern part of the state.

We start the day with early morning commuters facing the chance for scattered valley rain and mountain snow in northern Utah associated with the front. Light showers will impact the Wasatch Front in the morning, with the chance of isolated showers towards Utah county, Castle Country, and the Uinta Basin.

Any wet weather will likely happen during the first half of the day. Snow levels will dip between 6500 and 7000 feet, and light accumulations between 1-3” are expected in the North. The higher elevations near the Utah & Idaho line could see a few inches plus of snow while farther south in the Wasatch, like the cottonwoods, could receive an inch or two.

It’s also not out of the question for the Central Mountains to see some isolated snow showers as well. By the afternoon, our cold front exits the state and moisture tracks East. Daytime highs today along the Wasatch Front will climb to the low and mid-50s before the northwesterly flow really takes hold. Clouds will linger through lunch, but then start to clear which will allow for frigid temperatures to get a grip on a bulk of the state.

A frosty overnight is ahead with temperatures plummeting and Salt Lake City likely dropping to below freezing by daybreak on Wednesday. If we see freezing this will tie the record latest freeze on record in Salt Lake City. Even St. George will be dropping to near 40 on Tuesday night. Wednesday will be a chilly day. Instead of above-average temperatures, we’ll be about 5-10 degrees below average with Salt Lake City staying in the low 40s during the afternoon!

While we get a little quiet in the middle of the week, we could see another storm system impact us at the close of the workweek. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? A cold front will start our day with the potential for wet weather and leave behind some frigid air!

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!