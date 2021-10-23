Cloudy Saturday with possible storms ahead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah!

We have some wet weather for our Saturday for the northern half of the state, as a system clips Northern Utah and brings morning and midday rain showers to the Wasatch Front that track east by the evening.

The cold front will drop temperatures and bring some mountain snow with levels dropping to about 7,500 feet. Accumulation expected for those spots is between 2-4.” Expect a drier Saturday evening, but cloud cover sticks around and winds will pick up. Daytime highs for Saturday will be cooler thanks to the passing cold front and rain, with mid to upper 50s expected for most of the state.

By Sunday, big changes are on the way with isolated showers possible, especially by the evening. By Sunday night, we’ll get another larger storm system moving into the Beehive State. This statewide storm will tap into the atmospheric river in the Pacific, meaning we will see rain with healthy storm totals through the first half of the week.

A High Wind Watch is already posted for Sunday night through Monday night for Salt Lake Valley, Tooele Valley, Northern Wasatch Front, and all of Western Utah through Iron County. Wind gusts between 55-65 mph are expected with the potential for blowing dust. Gusty southwesterly winds will also impact travel on Interstate 80 through the west desert.

Bottom line? A soggy Saturday ahead for Northern Utah and unsettled overall ahead of a strong early week storm. Stay ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online.

