Cloudy Friday temps with wet weather for some areas

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday!!

While temperatures will pop above the seasonal average today, we’ll get a storm moving through the area approaching from the west coast.

This system will bring us a better chance for wet weather, mainly for northern Utah during the second half of the day tomorrow into the first of Saturday. Isolated to scattered valley rain looks more probable than the system that moved through earlier in the week. Snow levels look to start around 7000ft. tomorrow afternoon, but will likely drop into Friday night and could drop to the benches by Saturday morning. The wet weather looks to move through the Salt Lake Valley tomorrow evening and the chance of showers hangs on through Saturday morning.

Moisture will start to move away by the second half of the day on Saturday. This system will also lead to cooler air filtering back in with at or slightly below-average temperatures for Sunday under partly cloudy skies, then near seasonal temperatures and more sunshine into Monday. Another storm could target parts of Utah for Thanksgiving week, and snow is not out of the question! Stay tuned!

Bottom line? A cloudy Friday with slightly above-average highs, with valley rain and mountain snow arriving by the evening.

Stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!