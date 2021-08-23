Clean air and sunshine to begin the work week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- As we continue our Monday smoke remains light over Utah as we can thank a strong southwest flow that is bringing in much cleaner air.

This new cleaner air has helped displace the hazy skies that we have seen over the weekend. Air quality for most will teeter between the good and moderate categories except for Cache County which will be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups throughout today.

The southwest flow also brings us a round of warmer air too which will allow us to see our temperatures hang around the 80s and 90s through the afternoon and early evening. Sunshine will be plentiful so get ready for a patio night and enjoying dinner outside.

Our clear skies will stick around for the overnight hours where our lows begin to drop back to the 50s and 60s for most. We are definitely starting to feel a lot more like fall now.

In short, our friendly southwest flow keeps our air quality on the better side while we see tons of sunshine throughout the afternoon and early evening.

Stay ahead of all the smoke and any weather happenings with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!