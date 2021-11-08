Chilly temps with incoming wet weather this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday Utah!

Another cooler day will be on deck for northern Utah with temperatures also dropping slightly in southern Utah. Clouds will also be an issue for us, but luckily the rain will not be one just yet. The cooler air is in large part thanks to a cold front that just moved through our area leaving us seeing the 40s and 50s in northern Utah.

In southern Utah, the cooler air has also reached us, but only enough to have us dip into the low 60s and 70s with some breezy conditions for areas north of Washington County. This pattern will continue into the evening time with clouds increasing, so if you were planning on stargazing, it will not be the best night.

Heading into the overnight hours, some showers begin to pop up for eastern Nevada and will continue to move to the east for a wetter Tuesday in Utah.

In short, starting off the work week will be cooler, but still dry for many.

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!