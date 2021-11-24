Chilly temps, wet weather possible across Utah ahead of Thanksgiving Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thanksgiving Wednesday, Utah! Following a cold front, we’ve got below-average temperatures expected today! This looks to be mainly a dry cold front; however, some wet weather will be possible in northern Utah this morning and afternoon.

Wet weather from this is predominately going to be in the form of mountain snow, however, some lake enhancement brought in a few spotty showers in the early morning hours. Any accumulations of snow though are likely to be at or above 7000 ft. and in most instances accumulations will be minimal. The benefit of last night’s cold front was clearing lingering valley haze and cleaning the air a bit, but now chilly temperatures remain.

Skies will be sunny down south while clouds break up gradually in northern Utah leading to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Salt Lake City will struggle to get out of the 30s and only peak in the low 40s, Park City may struggle to climb above freezing, and even places like Cedar City will only see low 40s. Places like Kanab, Lake Powell, and St. George will get low to mid 50. Skies will be sunny down south while clouds break up gradually in northern Utah leading to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.

The bulk of the cold air will really be felt Thanksgiving morning with widespread freezing conditions expected and this does even include St. George. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll start the day in the mid-20s, but we’ll warm up a little more (even though it will still be cool/chilly) compared to Wednesday under mostly sunny skies as temperatures rebound to the low and mid-40s.

WATCH: Light snow showers seen overnight

For the remainder of the week into the weekend, high pressure will be the main feature that will result in slowly warming temperatures, however, it will also likely mean more inversions which could lead to haze and poor air quality. We’ll make sure to keep you posted on that.

Bottom line? A chilly day that brings the chance of some isolated showers, followed by a frigid overnight heading into Thanksgiving.

You can always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!