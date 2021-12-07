Chilly temps and cloudy skies with storm system on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

We have a pattern shift here with an active storm pattern for the work week. A weak system is exiting the state this morning, with valley rain showers and mountain snow showers tapering off through lunch. In total for the higher elevations, we’ll expect to see around 2-5 inches in the central and southern mountains and perhaps an inch in the higher mountain valleys.

As the system exits, we’ll see quieter conditions to follow. Expect clouds to start the morning, with the chance of lingering wet weather in Southern Utah, then clearing skies statewide. Daytime highs will hit a range of 40s throughout the state, with the exceptions of Southern Utah where mid 50s are expected in St. George, Kanab and near Lake Powell. The average this time of year in St. George is 55 degrees, so highs will be very close to seasonal norms Saturday.

Enjoy the warmth while you can, because we have major changes by the end of the work week!

Dry conditions are expected for much of Tuesday and Wednesday, but by Wednesday night, increasing cloud cover will be noticeable ahead of our next storm. Right now, this storm looks to be more potent and impactful by ushering in colder air, allowing for accumulating mountain and valley snow and creating, at times, hazardous travel. As this storm evolves, we will look at expected snow totals and the timeline for the heaviest precipitation. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? An unsettled Tuesday to start with clouds and valley rain/snow in Southern Utah, but clear skies by the afternoon. A more progressive weather pattern has arrived!

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!