Chance of wet weather for northern Utah, southern stays dry

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, your week is off to a good start. As we begin this new week, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had this weekend. That means most will have temperatures close to seasonal averages, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and there will be inversion haze for our northern Utah valleys.

The haze will be noticeable, however, while it won’t be good air quality, it won’t be the worst either as most valleys will fall into the moderate or yellow range. Through the second half of the day, clouds will begin to increase in northern Utah as a quick-moving system approaches.

The incoming system won’t be a strong one as we’ll only feel the outer extent of it, but it will bring a few changes to our weather. From this evening through early tomorrow there will be a slight chance for light snow/flurries, mainly in northern Utah favoring the high terrain. Some light snow may eventually extend as far south as central Utah in the higher elevations around Richfield.

Even if we can find some snow, accumulations will be minor with a tenth to a half-inch being most likely. There’s a small chance places like the Cottonwoods and Beaver Mountain could pick up close to an inch, but that is by no means a guarantee. There just won’t be a lot of moisture for this system to play with.

Meanwhile, once the front with this system moves through, easterly, and northeasterly winds will increase. Enhanced gap winds, especially in lower Washington County and areas along the Wasatch Front near Farmington, will be possible.

By tomorrow afternoon skies will gradually become sunny in central and northern Utah as the system pulls away. Temperatures will run a couple to a handful of degrees cooler tomorrow across the board.

Along the Wasatch Front, most will manage the mid to upper 30s while St. George will go from the upper 50s today, to the low 50s tomorrow. The Wasatch Back will struggle to climb above the freezing mark. With increased winds though, we will likely get some relief from the inversion haze that has built-in from this past weekend. Most valleys are projected to go into the good air quality range by Wednesday.

For the second half of the workweek, we’re right back to dry skies and near seasonal afternoons. Nights on the other hand will be quite cold Tuesday through Thursday night where we could Salt Lake City drop into the upper teens! We’ll go on a slight warming trend by the upcoming weekend as we keep dry conditions in place.

Looking ahead into next week models are showing signs we could be seeing a pattern flip to a more active pattern. Stay tuned!