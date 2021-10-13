Chance of snow in the valley? More late fall weather moves into Utah, ahead of a warmer weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We are halfway through the work-week, Utah! It was a FRIGID start to the day today and we will continue to stay on the cool sides of things with highs only in the 40s along the Wasatch Front.

The warm spot will be St. George with low 60s, but that’s well below average as well. Our skies today will be a lot quieter compared to what we found yesterday. Through the first half of the afternoon, there will be a good amount of sunshine across the state.

However, the quieter weather won’t be lasting. In the northern half of the state especially, cloud coverage will pick up late this afternoon into the evening ahead of another quick-moving storm system. This storm system will bring another round of rain and snow for the northern half of the state tonight into tomorrow.

By tomorrow morning snow levels will be dropping below 5000 ft. which will mean there will be potential to see snow showers in the Salt Lake Valley. Any accumulations above an inch will favor the benches and higher, however, if we see showers enhanced by the lake some minor valley accumulation will be possible.

For the mountains, we won’t see snow totals equal to what they were on Tuesday, but an additional few inches at least are likely. Past midday the chance for any wet weather will begin to dwindle as moisture quickly races to the east.

Temperature-wise it will be another chilly day with low to mid-40s for the Wasatch Front before another frigid night.

By Friday afternoon our active weather now will become calmer. We’ll be looking at sunshine and gradually moderating temperatures into the weekend with highs returning to the 60s by Sunday for Salt Lake City and southern Utah will start to see 70s return.

The takeaway? After a brief period of calm today, another late-fall-like storm system arrives tonight into tomorrow.

Stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!