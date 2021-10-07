Chance of showers, storms for part of Utah on Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, all! We have an active pattern gripping the Great Basin, and today, we get another quick-hitting storm system moving through Northern and Central Utah.

The storms will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms, with storms along the Wasatch Front packing the potential for moderate to heavy rain. Temperatures will once again make it into the upper 60s and low 70s, with parts of Southern Utah, like St. George warming slightly above that.

While Thursday will bring unsettled conditions with spotty storms and showers, a stronger storm system arrives for Friday and Saturday. This will bring us a better chance for widespread rain across the state with colder air encompassing the state and our snow levels dropping.

Highs will fall into the 50s along the Wasatch Front and 70s down in St. George. Sunday brings us a brief break statewide, but that’s ahead of changes Monday and an unseasonably cold storm early next week that will bring cold rain and the chance for mountain and valley snow! Stay tuned!

HEADS UP: Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the northern half of our area this afternoon & evening and in NW #Utah, NE Nevada, and SE Idaho there's a marginal risk (small risk) for severe storms. The main concerns would be strong winds, brief heavy rain, and hail. #utwx pic.twitter.com/aNfJM98pH2 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) October 7, 2021

The bottom line for Thursday? We stay unsettled with a chance of showers and storms in the Northern half of Utah.

