Calmer weather but colder temps than Utah’s seasonal average

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey Utah, it has been an active day weather-wise across the Beehive State. Through the morning we had valley rain and mountain snow. The snow levels this morning even dipped to just below 6000 ft. in a few spots.

In the Wasatch Mountains from Snowbasin down through the cottonwoods most picked up at least half a foot of snow while down in the valleys, we got more much-needed rain. As of 11 a.m., Salt Lake City had picked up almost an inch and a quarter which takes our monthly rainfall over 3″ placing it in the top 10 wettest Octobers on record.

As we go through the rest of the day the trend will be calming weather as the storm system that brought all these active weather moves away. With that said, isolated valley rain and mountain snow showers will remain a possibility through the afternoon and tonight in parts of northern Utah as a northwesterly flow takes over.

Temperatures will also run much cooler today thanks to the front that moved through. This will result in most spots being about 10-15 degrees below averages. Highs along the Wasatch Front will struggle to reach 50 while St. George will be limited to the low 60s. Tonight will turn cold with higher elevations like Park City and Cedar City dropping to below freezing while Salt Lake City drops to the upper 30s at 38.

We’ll keep the chance for isolated wet weather through the first half of tomorrow in northern Utah, including the Wasatch Front, with potential for valley rain and mountain snow so this could lead to additional tricky spots for the Wednesday morning commute. By the afternoon though all the moisture moves away, and we’ll settle into a dry stretch of weather to round out the workweek.

Highs will still be below average, but about 5 degrees warmer than today, then Thursday and Friday will be close to if not a little above average with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state. Dry skies persist into the beginning of the Halloween Weekend, but a quick-moving system will bring the chance for some showers in central and northern Utah and Halloween Sunday as temperatures trend back down.