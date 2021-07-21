Calmer night with flash flooding probable

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Another wet Wednesday is in store for us with the possibility of seeing flash flooding in some parts of Southern Utah.

Capitol Reef is under a probable potential once again as these storms continue to fire up. Avoiding slot canyons, small streams, and dry washes will be critical in being safe.

These storms will begin to fade out over the evening hours and we will have a much calmer overnight.

Shower activity in Northern Utah will be more sparse and not as heavy but localized flooding cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures this afternoon and evening will still hover in the 90s and even triple digits for some in Southern Utah but will quickly cool down under the cloud cover and rain that builds in. Our overnight lows will range in the 70s and 80s as our cloud cover will again keep us on the warm side.

In short, just like clockwork monsoonal flow brings us the chance of storms in the afternoon some of which can cause flash flooding.

To stay ahead of any inclement weather be sure to watch Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!