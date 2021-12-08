Calm, warmer day before snowfall hits across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

For most of the day, we’ll see quiet conditions, but a weak piece of energy will impact Southern and Eastern Utah with the chance of an isolated shower during the day. Calmer conditions in Northern Utah until the evening, when cloud cover increases, winds pick up, and moisture arrives linked to our next storm system.

Daytime highs will climb above-average yet again. The “warm before the storm” means temperatures will make it to the upper 40s and low 50s along the Wasatch Front, with highs in the 40s on the eastern side of the state, low 50s along the I-15 corridor, and upper 50s expected in St. George.

As we lose daylight and introduce more cloud cover, we’ll see snow showers start in the Northern Mountains by the evening. After midnight, we get valley rain and mountain snow, turning to mixed precipitation and finally straight snow through Friday morning.

This larger storm will be potent and impactful by ushering in colder air, allowing for accumulating mountain and valley snow, and creating, at times, hazardous travel. Snow showers will taper by Thursday evening for some. Friday also brings the chance of lake effect, accumulating snow for Northern Utah. As this storm evolves, we’ll look at expected snow totals and the timeline for the heaviest precipitation. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? A quiet Wednesday to start with above-average temperatures will turn into changing conditions as a storm moves in overnight.

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!