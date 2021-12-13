Calm start to the week, with a storm system moving in

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday Utah!

We start off the work week once again pretty calm but that begins to change throughout the day. We have a push of warmer air moving in as the next storm system begins to move through the west coast. That will lead to an above-average day for our temperatures despite the cloud cover that moves in with it.

We’re expecting to see highs ranging around the 40s and the 50s. Winds begin to pick up for most of us as well, but only parts of eastern Nevada are under a wind advisory. Winds will be breezy with some strong gusts. The wind advisory starts on Monday night and lasts until Tuesday morning.

Cloud cover will be widespread especially for the later parts of the day. During the afternoon and evening time, some high elevation showers in eastern Nevada and northwest Utah will see some showers ahead of the storm. Most populated areas will not have to worry about the wet weather until Tuesday.

In short, a warm but cloudy day with winds picking up as the next storm moves in.

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online.