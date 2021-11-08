Calm start for Utah’s workweek weather, changes coming

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, it has been a marvelous Monday so far! Weather-wise we get off to a good start this week with relatively quiet conditions for most.

However, it does come with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and in northern Utah in the higher elevations, a few showers will be possible as a weak system moves through this afternoon.

Daytime highs today will be a little below average in northern Utah with the Wasatch Front getting low to mid-50s while temperatures will be a little above average down south as Cedar City gets low 60s. St. George will be the warm spot today with a high of 73, but even in the southwest desert, we’ll see partly sunny skies.

The system from today leaves tonight which will see some clouds move out, however, any clearing will be short-lived. A more potent system is scheduled to arrive tomorrow. This system will bring us our next round of valley rain and mountain snow to most of the state, but wet weather will generally favor the northern 2/3rds. Showers are likely during the day tomorrow and we could see some healthy rainfall totals in the valleys while higher elevations will start to see snow. At this point, most valleys in northern Utah likely get at least a tenth with a good chance of seeing a quarter to half an inch and the chance isolated areas see even more.

Snow levels will start high and will start to drop tomorrow night into Wednesday. By Wednesday morning they could dip to below 6000 ft. Wet weather will be possible into Wednesday as well but will begin to taper, especially for southern Utah. With a northwesterly flow, there’s also the chance we get lake enhancement through the day on Wednesday.

Through Wednesday some of our higher peaks in northern Utah like the cottonwoods and western Uinta’s could get 6″+ of snow. Temperatures will cool as well with highs in Salt Lake City struggling to reach 50 Wednesday and Thursday with lows likely dipping into the mid and upper 30s.

Past Thursday high pressure looks to take control again of our weather. This will lead to predominately dry skies with gradually warming temperatures as we close the workweek and move into the weekend. Temperatures by Saturday could be back to being slightly above average for most.