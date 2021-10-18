Calm morning gives way to wet and cool afternoon in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Monday Utah! Starting off our Monday will be calm, but things begin to quickly turn our weather system begins to make its presence felt. As you walk out the door to get the kids to school or to work, you will notice that we are not as cold as we have been the last few mornings.

Many of us will start off our day in the 40s thanks to a strong southerly flow bringing in warmer air and cloud cover overhead. These winds will also begin to pick up as the day goes along leading to wind advisories in southern Utah that go from 9 am to 6 pm for some counties. This storm brings in wind speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with wind gusts reaching 50 in the advised areas, but all of us will see stronger winds especially by the afternoon time.

Cloud cover will increase as well with shower possibilities being better for us across the Wasatch Front during the afternoon hours. The rain will also be associated with much colder air so not only will we need the umbrella or raincoat but also a sweater. The colder winds will have our highs dropping into the 50s for most of northern Utah and in the 60s in southern Utah.

This cooldown will continue throughout the afternoon hours as the storm system continues to drag in cooler air and wet weather. So, it is best to prepare for two different days.

In short, a calm morning leads to a wetter and cooler afternoon. Layers will be our friend tomorrow.

