Calm day before Utah’s first winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Hope you are enjoying the calm before the storm Utah! This nice little bit of calm weather is expected to stick around through the evening hours before we see showers move in overnight.

This afternoon we are expecting to see an increase in cloud cover but that will not stop us from getting on the warmer side of things. Highs will be in the mid-40s and mid-50s for most of us thanks to some warmer air moving in before the storm takes hold of us.

Winds begin to also pick up throughout the day and we can expect to see these winds hang around as well. Heading into the evening hours we are expecting to see those clouds really ramp up and have higher elevation areas see some snow start to fall. This will only affect our mountain tops at this time.

Later on in the overnight hours, we see rain begin to reach the valley floors before we see the colder air push in and change it over to snow! This will lead us to see our first measurable snowfall at the Salt Lake City airport for the first time this season. Lows will range around the 20s and 30s.

In short, a calm day leads us to a busier overnight for wet weather.

Stay ahead of the inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!