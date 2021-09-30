Calm and clear in northern Utah, gusty winds and showers in the southern portion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy almost Friday Utah! We can expect to see another cool fall day under clear skies across most of Utah and our area.

The sunshine will be plentiful on the western half of the state but over in eastern Utah, we are expecting to see some showers pop up during the afternoon and evening timeframe thanks to a quick-moving system passing through the southwest.

This will not affect any other areas but there will be some gusty winds in southwest Utah due to these storms. This will have winds ranging around the teens with wind gusts reaching as high as the low 20s through the afternoon and evening.

One benefit of this weather system passing by is that it is helping dispel any residual smoke in the Beehive State, leaving us with great air quality all over. This is a much-needed break after such a smoky summer.

Temperatures also remain on the cooler side as well, with northern and central Utah seeing highs in the 60s and southern Utah sitting in the upper 70s. This puts us between 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year making it definitely feel like sweater weather time. Other than that another very calm day is ahead for us.

In short, calm, clear conditions for most with the exception of some showers in southeast Utah and gusty winds in southwest Utah.

