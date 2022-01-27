Below average temps with sunny Utah skies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday eve, Utah! Even with an abundance of sunshine across the state today, temperatures will run below average. This is thanks to a reinforcing front that moved through last night.

The cool temperatures along with breezy conditions, especially in southern Utah, it will feel even colder. Highs along the Wasatch Front will reach the mid and upper 30s, in southern Utah we’ll see mainly 30s and 40s. St. George will be the warm spot in the low 50s and most in the Wasatch Back will spend the day below freezing. There will be a little haze in our northern Utah valleys, but the breeze from the front will keep it at bay for now.

Tonight will be another cold one with temperatures like what we had this morning. High pressure will start to take charge tomorrow through the weekend. Temperatures will go on a warming trend and haze in our northern Utah valleys will continue to build. Most northern valleys will fall into the moderate air quality range tomorrow. Daytime highs will be near seasonal averages with the upper 30s and low 40s along the Wasatch Front.

This weekend will continue the warming trend, especially in the higher elevations and southern Utah. Warming will be limited along the Wasatch Front and Cache Valley due to the strengthening inversion. That will lead to highs staying near 40 in Salt Lake City while St. George approaches the 60-degree mark by Sunday and Park City will be in the low 40s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Skies will continue to be mostly sunny outside of the haze. Into early next week, we’ll see a pattern change that will bring colder temperatures and the chance for wet weather by Tuesday. Stay tuned!