Beautiful Sunday weather with cooler temps rolling in

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday Utah!

Today will be quite the opposite of Saturday, with cooler air moving in from the northwest as yesterday’s clouds continue moving east. This will have many of us seeing slightly cooler temperatures in northern Utah with some possible showers. In southern Utah, we’ll enjoy another sunny and warm day.

In northern Utah, the colder air pours in and leaves us with a cooler day where temperatures will be hanging around the 50s. This colder air will also bring in the energy for showers to pop up for some of us throughout the day. Luckily, this will not be a widespread event so it should not ruin any plans that you may have.

But if you’re heading into the mountains for some weekend warrior relief, be prepared to see a few snowflakes above 7,000 feet. Again, these will be spotty showers in nature so not everyone will see this shower activity. Clouds will be persistent throughout the day as well, becoming downright cloudy at times during the afternoon.

In southern Utah, we are still under the influence of the warmer air, meaning we’ll have another great and warm fall day! Sunshine will be plentiful as well. Winds will pick up in the afternoon hours for a breezy day with the strongest wind from Iron County and the north.

Enjoy the great temperatures to close out the weekend! In short, a mix of weather elements across northern and southern Utah.

