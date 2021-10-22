Beautiful patio night, but wet and colder weather move in for weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah, get out and enjoy the wonderful Friday! We are going to see an amazing day unfold with plenty of warm and dry weather.

Thanks to the weather system that is moving into the area, we get a good flow of southwesterly air that brings in warmer air. This warmer flow will allow temperatures to sit in the 60s and 70s today with a slight increase in clouds.

Luckily, there is no threat of rain with these clouds but they may keep temperatures a tiny bit cooler. Winds do pick up slightly to bring us breezy conditions in northern Utah but should not impede on any outdoor plans this evening.

We can also expect temperatures to cool down slowly thanks to the cloud cover meaning that only a light sweater may be needed for late-night activities. Be sure to go out and enjoy this wonderful patio weather before we see a much cooler and wetter weekend.

In short, nice warm and fair weather is in store to close out the weekend.

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!