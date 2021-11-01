Beautiful fall day with possible evening showers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Monday Utah! After seeing such a phenomenal weekend with above-average temperatures mother nature decided to give us another one.

We are expecting to see some clouds hanging around but the temperatures will be nice and above average for all of us ahead of another weather system moving in. The day will start off a bit chilly with most needing a sweater to start off the day, but by the time we get to the afternoon time, we can ditch them.

Our highs will be in the 60s and 70s even under the mix of sun and clouds. The clouds will be the precursor to what we are going to see with a weather maker moving in from the west bringing some evening showers for areas in eastern Nevada. For Utah, we do not see any of the early activity except for some higher elevation areas that may see a stray shower or two during the latter part of the day.

In short, another great and warm fall day before some showers begin to creep in during the evening hours.

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!