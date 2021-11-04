Beautiful autumn day ahead for Utah before temps dip next week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, folks! We have a really beautiful autumn day ahead of us for this Friday eve throughout the state. We have high pressure in control, which means plenty of sunshine, a few high thin clouds, and today instead of a northwesterly flow, winds will be more southerly.

This southerly component will influence temperatures. Expect daytime highs to climb above average by about 5-10 degrees, especially in the northern half of the state. The Wasatch Front will make a run for the mid to upper 60s, as St. George remains mostly in the mid-70s. While dry conditions will persist overall,, we will see increasing cloud cover later in the day for the Northern Wasatch Front.

This is linked to a quick-moving disturbance to our North, that could result in a light shower close to the Idaho/Utah line overnight into very early Friday. Very minimal impacts are expected to Utah, and Friday afternoon we will still see above-average highs and mostly sunny skies.

The Daylight-Saving Time weekend keeps those pleasant conditions holding on through the weekend for, but some showers in northern Utah at this point cannot be ruled out in northern Utah on Sunday.

Temperatures will dip next week as the chance for precipitation increases early in the workweek and hangs on. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? Plenty of sunshine for our Thursday with above-average temperatures. Enjoy these conditions while you can, we know changes are around the corner!

Be sure to stay ahead of any changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!