Autumn sunshine, below-average temps ahead for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, friends! We had another cold start to the day with mountain valleys feeling frosty in the 20s, and a mix of upper 30s and 40s for those morning temperatures throughout the state.

Mostly clear skies will allow for plenty of sunshine for a majority of Utah, and our gradual warming trend is underway. Daytime highs will remain below average today, with mid to upper 60s expected for the Wasatch Front. Temperatures will climb into the 70s near Lake Powell and Kanab, with St. George making a reach for 81.

Mostly dry skies will prevail for a bulk of Utah, but an area of low pressure will bring the slight potential for wrap-around moisture in Eastern Utah. Lingering moisture will allow for a stray storm, and throughout the day, storm activity will target the Four Corners and southeastern corner of the state.

The chance of an isolated storm hangs in there Friday over the Uintas as well. Besides that, a warming trend will continue through the end of the workweek and weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny and each day will be a few degrees warmer than the last. This will result in highs near seasonal averages in Salt Lake City this weekend with low and mid-70s while St. George will return to the mid and upper 80s.

Bottom line? Plenty of Autumn sunshine ahead for most of the state, with below-average temperatures. A lingering storm is possible in Eastern Utah.

Stay on top of all our weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!