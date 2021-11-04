Another warm fall day for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday Eve, Utah! After another chilly start, it will turn into a beautiful fall day across the state! High pressure will be the main feature of our weather and that will result in dry skies and warmer temperatures.

Highs will range about 5-10 degrees above average for most today with the Wasatch Front seeing mid to upper 60s while the Wasatch Back makes a run at the 60-degree mark in Park City. Down south Cedar City will make a run at 70 with upper 60 while St. George gets another day in the mid-70s.

Skies today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but in the northern half of the state, we’ll see a bit more in the way of cloud coverage from the afternoon into the evening. Even though high-pressure is mostly in control a weak system coming in from the Pacific Northwest will help break down the high-pressure a bit leading to those extra clouds and by tonight, a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out along and north of the Utah/Idaho line. Everyone else stays dry as it turns chilly once again tonight.

That system will also help temperatures run just a little lower tomorrow as the state gets mostly sunny skies, however, we’ll still be above averages. Mostly in the range of 3 to 7 degrees above average for most.

Pleasant and mild conditions will continue as we move into the daylight-saving time weekend with Saturday being a few degrees warmer than Friday. We will begin to see changes though by the end of the weekend though as temperatures start to trend downward and from Sunday night into Monday, we bring back the chance for wet weather into and possibly through mid-week of next week. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? We get mild days to round out the workweek so enjoy the warmth while we have it!

Make sure to stay one step ahead of any changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!