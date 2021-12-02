Another warm December day, dry conditions, and impacted air quality

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We kicked off December with above-average temperatures, hazy skies, and dry conditions and the trend continues as we make it through the next couple of days. A large area of high pressure dominates the west, and that brings mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state as temperatures continue to climb above average.

Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see the low to mid-50s with Salt Lake City getting to 53. In central Utah, it will mainly be the mid to upper 50s and down south it will be the upper 50s and low 60s with St. George and Kanab getting into the mid-60s.

The above-average warmth will really be amplified in higher elevations in northern Utah as places like Heber & Park City will be in the mid-50s! Our inverted valleys are running about ten degrees above the seasonal norms, with other areas and mountain valleys climbing above 15-20 degrees above average.

Air quality continues to decline with moderate air quality and elevated particulate matter expected along with parts of the Wasatch Front. The haze will linger for the next several days as this stubborn ridge of high pressure continues to influence our weather for the remainder of the workweek. The high will start to ease a bit Friday into Saturday which will mean temperatures will start to trend down gradually.

Sunday we will increase clouds and we get a glimmer of hope heading into next week. We could see a storm system move in on Monday and impact the bulk of Utah on Tuesday and Wednesday. If the system can make it here it would help break the inversion, cool us down a bit more, and bring us the chance for wet weather. Right now, there’s potential for the storm, but it’s not a guarantee.

Bottom line? Another December day with warmer temperatures, dry conditions, and impacted air quality.