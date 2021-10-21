Another warm day ahead for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We get another day with warming temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure is in control and will act as a storm blocker through the end of the workweek.

Temperatures will return to seasonal averages and may even jump slightly above them with the average high in SLC at 64 with St. George usually sitting at 77. We will see uppers 50s and low to mid-60s statewide, with St. George getting into the mid to uppers 70s for our Thursday. Nights will remain chilly, but the warming trend holds steady through Friday when temperatures in Salt Lake City could make a run at 70 degrees while St. George makes a run at 80. Above-average Autumn warmth is expected ahead of some weekend changes.

High pressure will start to break down by the weekend as we face a more active pattern. This will mean the chance for wet weather will begin to increase through the day on Saturday. By Sunday, isolated showers will be possible, especially in the northern half of the state. Temperatures will also drop to below average for the weekend. Early next week we get another larger storm system moving into the beehive state.

This statewide storm will be able to tap into the atmospheric river in the Pacific, meaning we could see rain with healthy storm totals through the first half of the week. Time will tell!

Bottom line? Another beautiful Autumn day ahead with partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and seasonal daytime highs.

Stay ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!