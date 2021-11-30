Another warm and sunny Utah day with inversion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Tuesday Utah! We have another calm day in store for us as we have the same high-pressure system in place. This will set us up for another day of warm and sunny skies to go along with the inversion trapping in all of the pollution.

This is all thanks to the high-pressure system that continues to sit over a large portion of the west. This will cause temperatures to be well above average for this time of year with most of the state sitting in the 50s and some 60s with St. George getting as warm as 70 degrees. Again mostly sunny to downright sunny skies will be overhead so be sure to hold on to those sunglasses.

Winds will not be much of a factor in the valleys where they will be light and variable for most. If you head to the higher elevation winds do pick up there but nothing that should be too impactful. Heading into the evening time more clear and calm skies are expected with the high pressure continuing.

In short, another warm and sunny day ahead with smoggy air hanging around as well.

Stay ahead of any inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!