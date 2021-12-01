Another warm and hazy Utah day ahead for the first day of December

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Wednesday Utah! We have yet again another day of above-average warmth and poor air quality all thanks to that stubborn high-pressure system that has just been hanging over us.

As this high meanders through the west, we remain under that very stable and calm air mass that allows this inversion to stay put. It continues to grow and really does a number to our air quality and visibility as the pollution still builds in.

This high pressure also makes us quite toasty as our temperatures under these mostly sunny to downright sunny skies continue to be well above average. Our highs across our area will hover in the 50s and 60s when we normally are around the 40s and low 50s.

Winds will also stay relatively calm once again under this stable air mass. Heading into the evening we can expect cooler temperatures especially as we head into the overnight hours.

In short, once again another warm and hazy day ahead for northern Utah while we stay warm in southern Utah.

Stay ahead of anything mother nature may throw your way with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!