Another round of snow with frigid temperatures!

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

It’s cold and we’re starting out with active skies in parts of Northern Utah. After our first major snowstorm delivered accumulating rain and snow yesterday, we’ll get another shot of snow accumulation in Northern Utah due to a weak disturbance dropping in.

We also talked about heavier bands of lake effect snow in the early morning hours in parts of Salt Lake City and Davis County, and now that chance for additional snow exists from Cache Valley toward Utah County. Eastern sides of our valleys have a better chance at heavier snow due to wind direction, and snow will linger through lunchtime.

Eventually, moisture will taper off but unfortunately the cold doesn’t disappear as quickly! We have frigid daytime highs for our Friday with a struggle to get to freezing along the Wasatch Front. Areas like the Uinta Basin and Castle Country will top out in the upper 20s, while most spots in Central and South Central Utah will climb to somewhere in the 30s. The warmest spot on the map tomorrow will be St. George, and the city will be below-average, only hitting the mid 40s. While snow and active skies should dwindle by the afternoon, chilly temperatures will linger for the weekend. It’ll be dry though throughout the state.

Bottom line? Friday brings another round of accumulating snow for the northern half of the state! Freezing temps means we could face icy road conditions and a below-average day.

