Another hot and smoky day on deck for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- As we start off the work week, most of Utah will still see some smoke hanging around for us.

The smoke is still moving in from the west as under our westerly flow for the northern half of our area. The smoke will remain on the thicker side throughout the day as we do not see the change in our winds just yet.

Due to the abundance of smoke in our air, much of northern Utah will be in the ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ or ‘moderate’ categories. In southern Utah, thanks to our shifting winds, we begin to see some relief.

We do start off the morning a bit on the brisk side with morning temperatures ranging around the 50s and 60s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will be expected for many in the Great Basin thanks to our friendly high-pressure system to the east.

It's more patchy smoke across the Beehive State today with poor air quality for sensitive groups in the central and northern half of the state. We also continue to track the Oak Grove fire as it continues to burn near St. George. @cesar_wx @AlanaBrophyNews @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/nKXVxN88g8 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) August 30, 2021

As the day continues we can expect to warm up some with another very summer-like day with temperatures ranging around the 90s and 100s.

In short, we will see yet another hot and smoky day out there for most of us as we start off the workweek.

Stay ahead of the smoke and any poor air quality with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online.