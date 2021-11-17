Another frigid Utah evening with a quick warming trend beginning Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We are halfway through the workweek. After a FRIGID start where we saw Salt Lake City hit freezing for the first time this season, which tied the latest freeze on record, we’ll only see highs climb to the low 40s along the Wasatch Front.

With the wind though, wind chill values will be in the 30s through the afternoon in the valleys while higher elevations like Park City will have values that make it feel below freezing all day. Temperatures will run below average across the board, but it won’t be as pronounced the farther south you go. The high in Cedar City will be near 50 while St. George and Lake Powell get low 60s.

With this cold air mass in place, tonight will turn frigid once again with temperatures close to what we had this morning so be sure to bundle up!

After tomorrow’s cold start, we will warm up much faster than we will today. This is due to higher pressure taking over for a bit. Daytime highs for most will climb to or just above seasonal averages. That will result in highs along the Wasatch Front reaching the low 50s and the Wasatch Back seeing mid to upper 40s. We will also see a little more cloud coverage, but skies remain dry.

We will continue to warm into Friday with highs climbing to above seasonal averages as we return to the mid-50s in Salt Lake City as southern Utah gets mainly 60s. Clouds will continue to increase through the day on Friday ahead of another quick-moving system. This will lead to a chance for wet weather, mainly in northern Utah late Friday into Saturday. At this point, it looks like moisture will be somewhat limited like the system we saw earlier this week, however, isolated to scattered valley rain showers and mountain snow showers are looking possible.

Regardless, once this system moves through it will knock temperatures down back to near seasonal averages for the end of the weekend into early next week. Stay tuned!

In summary, we get one more frigid night before a quick warming trend to end the week.

Stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!