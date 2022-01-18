Another day with haze and seasonal temps, southern Utah could see some wet weather

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! For our Tuesday we won’t see many changes across the state from what we had yesterday. This means we’ll see more inversion haze for our northern Utah valleys with poor air quality, especially for Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele Counties where air quality has been in “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” already.

Other valleys will fall into moderate, or yellow, air quality this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy for the northern half of the state with near seasonal temperatures. Salt Lake City will climb to 39 and the Wasatch Back will see the mid to upper 30s for highs as well.

Down south, temperatures will run slightly cooler than yesterday thanks to more cloud coverage. The extra clouds can be attributed to a weak system that is skirting the Utah and Arizona border. The chance for any wet weather though remains low, however, there will be a slight chance for some wet weather predominately in the higher elevations of southwestern Utah. Highs in southern Utah will mainly range in the 40s with St. George only managing low to mid-50s at 53. Clouds will gradually clear into tonight in southern Utah as skies remain partly cloudy with inversion haze in northern Utah. Like the last couple of mornings, patchy fog will be a possibility once again Wednesday morning.

The wash, rinse, repeat weather continues Wednesday with more counties likely falling into the unhealthy range for air quality. Temperatures will run slightly warmer down south thanks to a little more cloud coverage than today.

There is hope on the near horizon though to break this pattern. A system will approach the state from the second half of Thursday into Friday. While this won’t be the most potent system, there looks to be a solid chance for snow in our mountains, especially in northern Utah, and even a halfway decent chance for wet weather in northern Utah as a whole.

Totals are not expected to be significant, but hopefully, we can squeeze as much out of this storm as possible because by Friday night into Saturday we’re right back to dry skies and seasonal temperatures that will carry us through the weekend!

Bottom line? Hazy and dry conditions exist in the north with poor air quality, as a brush-by system brings clouds and the slight chance of wet weather to the South!

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!