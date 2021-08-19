Another day of storms on deck for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After another active overnight, we have another day of storms for our Thursday! The flash flood watch for Southern and Eastern Utah expired at 6 a.m., but storms and showers will impact us.

On top of soggy conditions, expect another day of unseasonably cool temperatures. Daytime highs will hang out in the 60s along the Wasatch Front and into Central Utah, with 70s expected in parts of Southern Utah.

St. George is facing a day in the upper 80s, with scattered storms. These storms are linked to a low-pressure system that will push north through the day, and we will see drying from west to east throughout the day.

The flash flood threat is possible for most of Southern Utah, with a probable risk in the San Rafael Swell and Arches National Park. Air quality issues will linger with thicker smoke impacting areas behind the cold front. Elevated particulate matter could mean unhealthy air at times.

