Another day of hazy skies and seasonal temps

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We had “unhealthy air for sensitive groups” mixed into Salt Lake County by the end of the day yesterday, and unfortunately, it’s what’s on deck for today in Salt Lake with the possibility of other Northern Utah valleys seeing the same conditions.

Today, the inversion continues to ​strengthen with high pressure in control. The noticeable haze will plague our Northern valleys, while our mountain valleys, mountains, and much of the state warm to seasonal or slightly above average.

Highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s for the Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back, and central Utah while southern Utah sees more 40s with some 50s like in St. George and Lake Powell. Into tonight it’s mostly clear skies as we turn cold once again, with temps dropping into the teens and 20s for much of the state.

The stubborn ridge of high pressure will result in a slight warming trend for Wednesday and Thursday as our skies remain dry. Thursday night into Friday a weak cold front will move into Utah which will help knock down the temperatures closer to averages. This front will not have a lot of moisture to work with, so any wet weather chance looks to be slim with the exception of a slight chance of snow in the mountains (mainly in northern Utah).

While moisture potential looks low, this front may kick up the winds enough to help ease or break the inversion. Temperatures will dip back down to average following the front, with high pressure anxious to set back up again for the remainder of the weekend. The Northwest flow behind the front may help keep the edge off of the inversion conditions, but time will tell.

Bottom line? Hazy skies with seasonal temperatures and a decline in air quality!

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!