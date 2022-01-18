Another day of hazy and dry skies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, folks! We have an inversion socking in some of our northern Utah valleys with poor air quality expected for today, while pockets of fog and freezing fog burn off by the afternoon.

Early morning commuters had to be on high alert with conditions leading to reduced visibilities and even some icy spots on the roads, especially in Cache Valley and the Bear River Valley. Just a reminder, if you encounter fog make sure you slow down and use the low beams. High beams scatter out light and make it harder for oncoming traffic to see you.

Other than the fog, we will see pollution continue to compound on the valley floor with a strong inversion in place. While Northern Utah will see stagnant, and at times, unhealthy air, the southern portion of the state will see mostly cloudy skies. A system will graze Southern Utah and it brings a slight chance we could see some light snow in the highest elevations in southern Utah tomorrow as an upper-level low pressure moves through Arizona and New Mexico. We have a fairly dry air mass over this part of the state, so valleys are not expected to see impacts at this time.

Daytime highs in Northern Utah will once again make it to the upper 30s and low 40s, as the inversion traps cold air on the valley floor, but that is actually very close to average this time of year. Central Utah will see temperatures in the low 40s, while a few spots, like St. George and Kanab reaching for the low 50s.

As we go from Tuesday into Wednesday a weak front will move through northern Utah which will help drop the temperatures for our higher elevations and possibly clear out some of the haze in Cache Valley, but skies remain dry. Our best potential for some relief from the dreaded inversion, and what now seems like a small glimmer of hope, is a system that could move into the state to bring us our best chance for wet weather we’ve seen in a good while at this point Thursday night into Friday.

Being more than a few days away it’s hard to have too much confidence in it, but there are reasons to be optimistic. Fingers crossed we’re able to cash in on this system because we’re right back to dry and seasonal for the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? Hazy and dry conditions exist in the North with poor air quality, as a brush-by system brings clouds and the slight chance of wet weather to the South!

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!