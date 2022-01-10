Another calm day with the inversion overhead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Monday Utah! Starting off our work week we still have that pesky high-pressure system over the top of us allowing for our inversions to set up over northern Utah. This will be the primary cause of our poor air quality across the valleys in northern Utah.

Not only will it be in the Wasatch Front, but also in the Tooele Valley and Uinta Basin where moderate air quality can be expected. Another concern for Monday morning is valley fog for areas that still have snow on the ground and some slick roads thanks to the below-freezing morning temperatures.

Looking at temperatures for the afternoon across the Beehive State and the Great Basin, most of us will be sitting in the 30s in northern Utah, with central and southern Utah ranging between the 30s and 50s depending on the location and elevation. Thanks to that high pressure, we will not have to worry about the wind as calm conditions hang on.

In short, a calm and almost boring weather day to start off a smoggy work week.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!