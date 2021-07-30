Almost all of Utah could see rain going into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We’re closing out the work week with more storms and wet weather in our forecast. These storms once again have all of the necessary ingredients to cause heavy downpours from stronger cells.

We have a flash flood watch in effect until midnight in southwest Utah due to this setup. Staying weather aware throughout all of the Beehive State will be important today as we all can see the opportunity of having storms near us.

Storms will continue to take place during the afternoon and evening hours for us, including the mountainous areas of Northern Utah where we could see flash flooding over burn scars and small creeks and streams.

Some storms may become strong and produce very gusty winds and even some large hail. Luckily, all of this moisture and cloud cover will continue to keep temperatures below average for many as we all sit near the low to mid 90s for our highs.

Tonight, we can expect to see our storms linger into the evening and late night hours for certain areas in Utah. Our lows will range around the 60s and 70s for a much more comfortable night.

In short, stay weather aware as we have storms in the forecast for nearly everyone and at times they can get quite strong.

Stay ahead of the inclement weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!