After wet Wednesday, Utah to see isolated storms Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, friends! After a wet Wednesday for parts of the state, only isolated storms are expected today throughout the Beehive State, with storm development focusing over the higher terrain. The flash flood threat decreases today, but the possibility exists at all our National Parks in Southern and Eastern Utah. Drier air and a warming trend return for Friday.

Temperatures will be slightly below average with low to mid-80s expected along the Wasatch Front. You can expect upper 70s in our mountain valleys like Park City, as well as the Uinta Basin, Castle Country, and Southwest Wyoming. Temperatures will warm up in Southern Utah to the low 90s in places like Lake Powell and St. George.

Now, how about the smoke? Our continued southwesterly flow allowed for a slight improvement in air quality, with the exception of Cache Valley. The thickest smoke will hang out in northern and northwestern Utah with southwesterly winds helping push the smoke.

The only problem will be a cold front moving through Northern Utah for the evening and overnight. A northerly flow will drag some higher concentrations of smoke back into the state for Friday.

Overall, today there will still be haze and patchy smoke, especially in the northern and northwestern corners of the state, and that means air quality will fluctuate between clean and moderate for the day.

Bottom line? An isolated storm is possible with daytime highs slightly below average.

Stay on top of all your weather changes through the holiday weekend with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are There4You!