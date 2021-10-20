After cold start, Utah to see warmer temps through Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, we are halfway to the weekend! After a cold start, it will turn out to be a pretty fall day across the Beehive State. We’ll see calmer conditions with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures about 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Highs will range in the upper 50s and low 60s along the Wasatch Front with Salt Lake City reaching 62. Down south, it will mainly be the 60s with St. George getting into the low 70s. As high pressure settles in we’ll see dry weather continue for the remainder of the work-week as we continue to warm things up. Nights will remain chilly, but we’ll see temperatures near average tomorrow and likely above-average Friday.

By Friday, Salt Lake City could make a run at 70 degrees while St. George makes a run at 80!

High pressure will begin to erode by this upcoming weekend and we’ll enter a more active pattern. This will mean the chance for wet weather will begin to increase through the day on Saturday. By Sunday, isolated showers will be possible, especially in the northern half of the state. Temperatures will also fall to at or just below averages for the weekend. Into early next week, another storm system will move in.

This storm will be able to tap into the atmospheric river in the Pacific meaning we could see a good amount of rain through the first half of the week. Stay tuned!