Active weather pattern brings in wet weather for some

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s the first Tuesday of the New Year, Utah! The day actually starts with mostly cloudy skies as a low-pressure system coming in from the Pacific Northwest will bring wet weather to parts of Northern Utah.

In the mountains, it will be snow, but for the valley floors, it could be times of rain and snow with a little better chance for snow, especially in the Ogden Valley and Cache Valley. A “Winter Weather Advisory” went into effect at 5 a.m. for the Wasatch and Uinta mountains, as well as mountain valleys including Logan, Park City and the Wasatch Back.

Light road snow could make the morning commute slick especially in places like Sardine Summit, Logan Canyon, Trappers Loop and Parleys Canyon. The Advisory will remain in effect until Thursday at 5 a.m., with another expected period of snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Daytime highs will attempt to climb into the upper 30s and low to mid-40s throughout the week in Northern Utah valleys. As far as the central and southern part of the state, skies will remain partly cloudy with dry conditions as temperatures continue to warm gradually.

We see an unsettled pattern through much of the first full week of the year. Active weather will be sticking around for northern Utah through most of this week, and as we clear out the stubborn inversion, we will see temperatures warming. This trend will also play with precipitation type in our valleys, with times of valley rain/snow, and mountain snow. In southern Utah, mostly dry skies persist as we start to see more 40s and 50s for highs by the second half of the week.

Bottom line? A storm system will clip Northern Utah and deliver some light snow for the morning commute, most likely in Cache and Ogden Valleys. Mixed precipitation is possible in Salt Lake, Utah and Tooele Counties.

Stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!