Abundant sunshine with strengthening valley inversions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We’re looking at a quiet start to this work week as high pressure keeps our skies sunny and dry across the state. Unfortunately, with quiet conditions, the inversions in our valleys only continue to strengthen.

Our northern Utah valleys stretching from the Wasatch Front to Cache Valley and the Uinta basin will all see air quality dip to moderate this afternoon. Temperature-wise, most will be within a stone’s throw of average with the Wasatch Front seeing upper 30s and low 40 and 40s & 50s for southern Utah. Higher elevations such as the Wasatch Back will be a bit above average with highs near what the Wasatch Front gets today, around 40.

Tonight will be another cold one as lows dip into at least the 20s for just above everyone including St. George at 29. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy statewide with the inversion haze for northern Utah valleys, but like we saw this morning, some patchy fog can’t be ruled out in valleys that still have snow on the ground.

High pressure will remain the dominant feature for our Tuesday, but with a subtle shift in the wind, we’ll see temperatures in northern Utah slightly cooler compared to today. In southern Utah, any changes will be negligible.

Skies will still be mostly sunny as the valley inversions continue to stick around. This stubborn ridge of high pressure will continue to camp out over us through the majority of this week as temperatures go on a warming trend Wednesday into Thursday.

A weak cold front looks to arrive on Friday to set temperatures back closer to normal, however, with a lack of moisture the only chance for any wet weather looks to be a small snow chance in the mountains, mainly in northern Utah.

The takeaway? The workweek starts with plenty of sunshine and near seasonal temperatures with an inversion haze for our northern Utah valleys.

