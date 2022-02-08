Above-average warmth and haze

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah. For our Tuesday we’ll see nearly a carbon copy of what we had yesterday with temperatures running slightly warmer.

That means temperatures will be above average across the board with the Wasatch Front seeing mid-40s, low 40s for the Wasatch Back, mid-30s for Cache Valley, and mainly low 50s for southern Utah. Both St. George and Kanab will see daytime highs in the low to mid-60s. Skies will be abundantly sunny across the state.

In our northern Utah valleys, we’ll see even more inversion haze resulting in moderate air quality for all of our lower northern Utah valleys with the exception of the Uinta Basin. Into tonight it will be another calm and cold night with lows about a degree or two warmer than last night.

Also, temperatures will remain consistent compared to the first couple of days this week. Once this system clears high pressure will build back in quickly. For the remainder of the workweek, we’ll be right back to high pressure with more sunshine, haze, and temperatures that will go back on a warming trend. Through the weekend it’s more of the same and by Sunday and Monday, the high in Salt Lake City could approach 50 degrees!

A weak system will brush the state tomorrow. Unfortunately, any wet weather chance with this system looks slim. There will be a slight chance we could see some light snow in the higher elevations with a little better chance up in the Uintas. For most, we’ll just see an increase in clouds especially in the northern two-thirds of Utah. With increased winds tomorrow, the haze will likely be held in check without getting too much worse.

Looking a little further down the road there is a reason for cautious optimism as models are indicating the weather could become a little more active past next Monday. We’ve been through this before though where models show relief about 7 days out, but as we get closer it looks less and less likely.

Right now, it’s just something to watch and hopefully, we can get some relief sooner rather than later.

The takeaway? Above-average warmth, mostly dry skies, and inversion haze will continue to be the main themes in our weather this week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!