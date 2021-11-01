Above-average temps with wet weather moving into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday and November Utah! After a great month when it comes to rainfall, we’ll try to keep some of that momentum going as we start this new month as another system is moving in our direction. Before it gets here though we’ll be looking at a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day across the Beehive State with temperatures ranging about 3-6 degrees above average.

Highs along the Wasatch Front will reach the low and mid-60s while in St. George we’ll see mid-70s. Even in the Wasatch Back highs will mainly be in the 50s.

Going from the afternoon into the evening the chance for wet weather will begin to increase ahead of the storm system set to move through. The best chance for wet weather will be in northern and central Utah (mostly north of I-70), but an isolated shower will be possible down south in the higher terrain.

Snow levels with this storm won’t be as low compared to what we got used to in October with levels only dropping to below 9000. This means we’ll likely see accumulations in the Uinta’s and in the Cottonwoods along with some of the higher peaks in northern Utah.

We’ll keep a good chance for wet weather through the early half of the day tomorrow, but as the low pressure driving all these moves east, it will take the moisture with it. A few lingering showers will be possible in the afternoon, but it’s dry skies by tomorrow night as more seasonal temperatures arrive for the Wasatch Front.

Wednesday will be a seasonal day before it warms up a little on Thursday ahead of another quick-moving system. At this point, this next system Thursday into Friday won’t have as much moisture to work with, but there will be at least a chance for some wet weather. Past Friday morning we’re looking dry and seasonal to close out the workweek and move into the daylight-saving time weekend.